Slow-motion video captures massive lightning bolt in Central Florida

APOPKA, Fla. — Many in Central Florida witnessed a spectacular lightning show Monday night.

As severe storms rolled through, some areas were lit up with lightning bolts.

One Channel 9 viewer shared a slow-motion video from the Apopka area that captured a massive lightning bolt streak across the sky during the storms.

Central Florida’s frequent afternoon thunderstorms, propelled by sea‑breeze collisions, result in extreme amounts of lightning.

Data shows lightning causes more weather‑related deaths in Florida than any other hazard.

