Slow-moving front brings increased rain and storm chances to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A slow-moving front to the north of Florida is pulling extra moisture into Central Florida.

Our area will have another hot and muggy day on Tuesday.

Planning your Tuesday

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s before storms fire up.

We will stay dry for the first half of the day before numerous showers and storms will move in over the afternoon.

Heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible in some areas.

Central Florida will be locked into a very similar pattern all week long.

