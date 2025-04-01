Slower speeds, more pedestrians: New 25-mph speed limit part of larger plan for downtown Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A new 25-miles per hour speed limit is in effect beginning Monday across much of downtown Kissimmee.

The new speed limit signs are posted on Emmett Street, Broadway, and Mainstreet.

City officials said the focus for the next few weeks will be educating residents about the change, but added the 5-MPH speed limit adjustment is in anticipation of a much larger project that aims to improve “walkability, accessibility, and overall safety” in downtown.

According to the city, the Connect Kissimmee Project will cost about $16-million.

Phase 1 of construction is expected to get underway later this year and will be complete by 2027, according to a city website.

A contract with the design consultant on the Connect Kissimmee Project shows the street-scaping plan will improve sidewalks, widen bike lanes, add new pedestrian signals at intersections, and even provide new landscaping to medians.

It focuses on a nearly 1.5-mile stretch through downtown.

“What this does is it beautifies our city,” said Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa, “it expands hours, hopefully, of prudent stewardship from the businesses, and I’m hoping to create an image of Kissimmee where people know that it’s a safe, family-friendly environment.”

Espinosa told Channel 9 construction will bring some pain to downtown with possible temporary street closures, but she noted the project would play a key role in her vision for downtown, pointing to cities including Winter Garden as a model for the overhaul.

“Once it’s done, what a gem,” said Espinosa, “What we’re trying to do is send out a message of positive growth positive development.”

Meanwhile, owner of the bar and restaurant The 1881, Ray Parsons told Channel 9 he was eager for the project to get underway.

“With the new streetscapes and people feeling more safe with the streetscapes and slower traffic, plus better landscaping and lighting, it’s really unlimited our potential,” said Parsons.

