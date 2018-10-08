Small plane makes emergency landing on SR-407 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane has made an emergency landing on SR-407 in Brevard County, said the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP tweeted a picture from the scene shows the small white plane came to rest in a grassy area near a tree line.
FHP said there were no injuries and that Challenger Memorial Parkway was not blocked.
Plane makes an emergency landing on SR 407 in Brevard.— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) October 8, 2018
No injuries and no road blockage. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/DQ7b5abRDz
The highway is near Space Coast Regional Airport, but investigators have not said from where the airplane took off.
