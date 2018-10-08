  • Small plane makes emergency landing on SR-407 in Brevard County

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane has made an emergency landing on SR-407 in Brevard County, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

    FHP tweeted a picture from the scene shows the small white plane came to rest in a grassy area near a tree line.

    Related Headlines

    Get breaking news alerts from the free WFTV News app

    FHP said there were no injuries and that Challenger Memorial Parkway was not blocked.
     


    The highway is near Space Coast Regional Airport, but investigators have not said from where the airplane took off.

    This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.

    Read more Brevard County news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories