Social media threats lead to arrest of Stephen Maiocchi in Edgewater

, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Department arrested 38-year-old Stephen Maiocchi yesterday after allegedly posting threatening messages on social media directed at an Edgewater church and other religious groups.

EPD became aware of the posts over the weekend. According to investigators, the posts included images of a firearm along with threatening language directed at multiple religious groups.

Following the investigation, police identified Maiocchi as the defendant and took him into custody without incident.

During the investigation, Maiocchi admitted to making the social media posts. He told investigators he was angry with the church following a prior interaction and acknowledged he was seeking attention.

Maiocchi faces a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury and is currently being held at the local jail with no bond.

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