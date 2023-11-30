Some UCF students claim mold inside campus dorm is making them sick

ORLANDO, Fla. — The parents of some University of Central Florida students say a campus dorm is making them sick.

Those students all live in the “Towers Two Dormitory.”

Parents told Channel 9 they think mold is to blame.

In an email, the university’s assistant director of housing and residence life wrote that the ductwork was cleaned and the vents in both the bathroom and bedroom were replaced.

He said they found a small amount of dust in the vents but not mold.

Channel 9 reached out about possible issues inside that dorm, but so far we have not heard back from UCF officials.

