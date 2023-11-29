UCF researchers use AI technology to monitor aging infrastructure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Researchers at the University of Central Florida are using new technology they developed to inspect our infrastructure.

Officials said artificial intelligence and virtual reality could one day play a role in monitoring structures.

Researchers said they are working to help ensure roads and structures are safe.

Necati Catbas is an engineering professor at UCF and has worked with students and colleagues for years to develop new technologies to assess the health of aging structures.

“We are not just doing this for the sake of exploring technology, but there’s a really national need for better managing our infrastructure,” Catbas said.

Every four years, the American Society of Civil Engineers releases a report card for America’s infrastructure. The 2021 results were a “C.”

“Not only bridges and buildings but everything energy systems, the ports, levees, roads, rail, all of those,” Catbas said.

Catbas believes the new technologies will make a major impact.

The first development involves stationing cameras and sensors on and around a structure to monitor the site and continuously collect data on wear and tear.

They also developed a way to use virtual and augmented reality to analyze from afar in the case of a hurricane or other natural disaster.

