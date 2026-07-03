Sony to end physical PlayStation game discs for new titles in 2028

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sony is ending production of physical game discs for new PlayStation titles, marking a major shift toward an all-digital future.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the change this week in a blog post, saying it reflects changing consumer preferences. Beginning in January 2028, all newly released PlayStation games will be available only as digital downloads through the PlayStation Store or digital retailers.

Games released before January 2028, along with existing physical titles, will not be affected. Players will still be able to purchase and play those games as they do today.

Sony said the move will allow the company to “align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today.”

In a separate announcement, Sony also confirmed it will close the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in July 2027. The digital storefront will shut down even earlier in some countries across Latin America and the Middle East.

According to Sony, the decision is tied to updated payment processing standards that the aging PS3 and PS Vita platforms can no longer support.

Players will still be able to re-download games and other content they have already purchased for the “foreseeable future,” the company said.

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