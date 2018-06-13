  • Eustis police officer, suspect shot at AutoZone store

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    A Eustis police officer and a suspect were shot Wednesday afternoon at an AutoZone store, the Eustis Police Department said.

    Police evacuated the Bay Street store, and shots were fired after Dillan Shane Ezell exited the store and did the sign of the cross while holding a handgun, Eustis police spokesman Jim Franquiz said.

    The officer, who has been with the agency for more than 10 years, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in stable condition, Franquiz said.

    Investigators said Ezell, who's believed to be in his early 20s, was also taken to a hospital after being shot, but his condition is unknown.

    Police said it's unknown how many shots were fired.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

