South College Orlando celebrates record graduating class

ORLANDO, Fla. — South College Orlando will celebrate its largest graduating class this week.

The Class of 2026 includes nearly 300 graduates in healthcare fields.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Faith Church Orlando, located at 9307 Curry Ford Road.

Graduates are eligible to receive degrees or certifications in programs including diagnostic medical sonography, health science, nursing, radiography, respiratory therapy, surgical technology, medical assisting and practical nursing.

The ceremony will include remarks from radiography graduate Zion Alexander.

South College said Alexander was one of two Florida students selected to join the American Society of Radiologic Technologists student leadership development program.

The school also highlighted nursing graduate Cyd Valle, who balanced single motherhood with her academic goals, completed the nursing program, passed her board examination on the first attempt and is now working full time at a Central Florida hospital.

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