South Daytona city leaders discuss options to curb panhandling

    By: Christopher Boyce , Michael Springer

    SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - The push to prohibit pandhandling is spreading in Volusia County.

    City leaders in South Daytona said that the activity is starting to pick up in the area of U.S. 1 and Beville Road and have begun to post "no trespassing" signs in hopes of curbing the panhandling.

    The city said the corner has seen a spike in complaints since February 7 when the City of Daytona Beach passed its ordinance restricting where you can panhandle in its city.

    South Daytona said that since its northern neighbor put in those changes, more panhandlers have fled to South Daytona.

    City records show that of the 32 complaints for solicitation and panhandling, South Daytona has received most of them since Daytona passed its ordinance. 

    One resident had her own doubts about passing the measure.

    "I don't think its necessary, but again that's up to them," said South Daytona resident Karessa Grant.

    The city held off on making any decisions Tuesday night, instead waiting to see if anyone challenges Daytona's ordinance. 

