South Daytona city leaders discuss options to curb panhandling

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - The push to prohibit pandhandling is spreading in Volusia County.
City leaders in South Daytona said that the activity is starting to pick up in the area of U.S. 1 and Beville Road and have begun to post "no trespassing" signs in hopes of curbing the panhandling.
Related Headlines
The city said the corner has seen a spike in complaints since February 7 when the City of Daytona Beach passed its ordinance restricting where you can panhandle in its city.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sheriff: Lake Mary High student, 17, shot, killed herself in school auditorium
- Man killed in industrial accident behind Epcot
- Walt Disney World increases ticket prices for busiest days
- VIDEO: Orlando woman hit, killed by van while crossing road in tourist district of Orange County
South Daytona said that since its northern neighbor put in those changes, more panhandlers have fled to South Daytona.
City records show that of the 32 complaints for solicitation and panhandling, South Daytona has received most of them since Daytona passed its ordinance.
One resident had her own doubts about passing the measure.
"I don't think its necessary, but again that's up to them," said South Daytona resident Karessa Grant.
The city held off on making any decisions Tuesday night, instead waiting to see if anyone challenges Daytona's ordinance.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}