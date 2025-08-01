South Florida man faces prison for smuggling fentanyl and contraband into prison

OCALA, Fla. — A man from South Florida has received a 14-month federal prison sentence for smuggling Fentanyl and other contraband into prison.

Jose Santos Pardo, 25, from Homestead, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband by a federal inmate on March 25. According to court records, Santos Pardo was an inmate at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex (FCC Coleman) in 2022. He was assigned to a low-security prison section where inmates are not confined by fencing.

On the night of November 19, 2022, a correctional officer saw Santos Pardo running beside the road with two duffel bags and a trash bag. When approached, staff searched the bags and discovered drugs, tobacco, alcohol and cellphones. In an interview with law enforcement, Santos Pardo admitted he had picked up the bags from the road and brought them back to his housing unit.

Attorneys emphasize that inmates cannot possess these items because they threaten the order, discipline, security of the prison, and the lives, health, and safety of federal prisoners and staff.

