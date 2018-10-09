South Florida teen allegedly behind Cocoa High School threat prompting lockdown, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A South Florida teen is suspected of making a series of calls that caused school lockdowns along the state's east coast Monday, police said.
The unfounded threats, which were about someone intent on carrying out a school shooting, sent law enforcement racing to campuses in Cocoa, Davie and North Miami Beach.
Related Headlines
Investigators believe the 15-year-old suspect has mental disabilities.
Cocoa High School received three phone calls making the threat before officials placed the school on lockdown, police said.
"When we have threats like this we take them seriously, there are protocols that have to be followed. Shelter in place and school lockdown is one of those protocols," said Yvonne Martinez, Cocoa Police public information officer.
Read: Worker at restaurant in Disney Springs, former military officer arrested in child sex sting
The lockdown lasted about an hour before officials gave the all clear.
Around the same time, law enforcement in South Florida was also responding to similar threats against schools in Dade County and in Davie, where police identified a suspect.
"They made contact with that 15-year-old. He made admissions to making those phone calls and calling Cocoa High School. Davie police have him in custody," said Martinez.
Police said the suspect has been diagnosed with mental disabilities. He is currently under supervision and has no access to weapons.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}