Southeast Steel plans major redevelopment in downtown Orlando

A longtime downtown Orlando business wants to redevelop its 107-year-old property.

Southeast Steel Appliance Warehouse applied to the city of Orlando to demolish its facilities at 63 W. Amelia St. and erect two new buildings on the site.

The proposal calls for building a new two- or three-story facility, with roughly 6,300 square feet per floor, in the empty northeast corner of the one-acre property.

