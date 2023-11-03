Southwest Airlines to shift bulk of international flights here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Southwest Airlines plans to ramp move its operational base for international flights north from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Orlando International Airport, said Southwest COO Andrew Watterson during an Oct. 26 earnings call.

“So, Orlando, the combination of the local market, plus allowing us to access our big customer bases on the Upper Midwest and Northeast, makes a more network sense given scarce capacity, if you will,” Watterson said. “So, net-net, that made sense.”

Watterson added that the presence of the crew base in Orlando would lead to cost savings as well for the company.

