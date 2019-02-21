Southwest flight makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport after blown tire fear

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Southwest flight traveling from Ft. Lauderdale to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday at Orlando International Airport.
Airport officials said the plane landed safely after clearing an emergency in the air over concerns of a possible blown tire.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- Businesses on Disney's doorstep will get a big paycheck to close up shop
- Sources: Investigator says Orlando fire chief sexually harassed, retaliated against assistant chief
- Mother whose baby was found dead in swing with maggot-filled diaper gets life sentence
- VIDEO: Man accused of leaving wife to die in hot tub
Southwest flight 736 left Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday morning and landed in Orlando around 12:45 p.m.
Southwest Airlines released the following statement on the incident:
"Southwest Flight #736, with scheduled service from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Denver International Airport (DEN), experienced a blown nose gear tire upon departure. Out of an abundance of caution, the Pilots elected to divert to MCO where the issue will be addressed by our Technical Operations Team. The flight landed safely, and the Southwest Team is working to get our Customers to their final destinations as soon as possible. Safety is always our top priority, and we appreciate the understanding of our Customers during today’s diversion."
An airport official said the operations at OIA were not affected by the emergency landing and there are no reports of any injuries.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}