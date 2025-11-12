Space Coast reaches new milestone with 94 Launches, poised for even more next year

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Space Coast has set a record with 94 launches after Monday’s launch, marking a significant milestone in the region’s growing space industry.

Experts predict that next year could see more than 100 launches, driven by the increasing involvement of companies in the space sector. This surge in activity is expected to boost the local economy.

Companies like United Launch Alliance (ULA) are planning to significantly increase their launch cadence in 2026, contributing to the anticipated growth in launch numbers.

