SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast tonight; Here’s when

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

The launch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will send 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Its first-stage booster has supported other missions like the Crew-5 and four other Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup launch opportunities will be until 11:03 p.m.

