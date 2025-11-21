SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 tonight, marking Florida’s 100th rocket launch of the year

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center tonight, marking the 100th rocket launch from Florida’s coast this year.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, with a launch window opening just after 10 PM.

After the rocket’s separation, the booster is planned to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

