SpaceX launching mission to explore Earth’s Polar Region

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX just added a private astronaut mission to its launch manifest, the FRAM2 mission.

Crypto currency entrepreneur Chun Wang will lead the mission.

The mission is named after the ship that helped explorers reach the Arctic and Antarctic regions for the first time.

“It’s a pretty high altitude, about, 250 miles or so. And so, they’ll be able to see some aurora. I’m sure, and some interesting polar related phenomenon,” said Don Platt, Florida Tech Associate Professor of Space Systems.

The three-to-five-day mission will allow the crew to study unusual light emissions that resemble auroras, and the crew will also work with SpaceX to conduct research to better understand the effects of spaceflight on the human body.

SpaceX’s says FAM2 may launch before the end of the year.

But, the company’s next private astronaut mission, Polaris Dawn is launching no earlier than Aug. 26.

It will fly higher than any Dragon mission to date under the command of tech-billionaire Jared Isaac man, who plans to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

SpaceX also launched a private mission to the International Space Station for Axiom Space back in February.

