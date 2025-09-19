SpaceX to make major investment in Florida’s Space Coast to boost rocket launches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is making a major investment in Florida’s Space Coast.

The investments include road and utility improvements, aiming to transform Cape Canaveral into a hub where rockets can launch as frequently as airplanes do at an airport.

SpaceX is partnering with NASA, the U.S. Space Force, and state agencies to upgrade infrastructure.

The goal is to create an environment where multiple rocket launches can occur regularly, including SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Falcon Heavy rocket.

