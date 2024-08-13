SpaceX making plans for 3 new rocket landing zones

, Fla. — SpaceX is looking at adding three new rocket landing zones to reduce pad downtime and increase the company’s launch cadence from our Space Coast.
“Project Liftoff” was discussed during Space Florida’s Board of Director’s Meeting on August 8, 2024.
The Cape Canaveral Spaceport Landing Zone and pad resilience enhancements are planned at Launch Complexes 39A and 40.
The Florida Department of Transportation could ultimately cover half the cost of the $27,000.000 project which is expected to generate 300 jobs paying an average annual wage of $89,000.
