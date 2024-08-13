SpaceX making plans for 3 new rocket landing zones

, Fla. — SpaceX is looking at adding three new rocket landing zones to reduce pad downtime and increase the company’s launch cadence from our Space Coast.

“Project Liftoff” was discussed during Space Florida’s Board of Director’s Meeting on August 8, 2024.

Read: Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic

The Cape Canaveral Spaceport Landing Zone and pad resilience enhancements are planned at Launch Complexes 39A and 40.

Read: Have you seen them? Woman steals puppy from Seminole County adoption event

The Florida Department of Transportation could ultimately cover half the cost of the $27,000.000 project which is expected to generate 300 jobs paying an average annual wage of $89,000.

Read: ‘Get ‘em While They’re Hot’: Florida Lottery offers new scratch-off’s as summer heats up

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group