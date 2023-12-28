SpaceX planning back-to-back launches of Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 rockets from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing for back-to-back rocket launches on Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The first planned launch will be a Falcon Heavy rocket at 8:07 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The company is aiming to launch the X-37B military space plane for the U. S. Space Force.

SpaceX said this will be the fifth launch and landing of the Falcon Heavy’s side boosters, which previously launched USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the two side boosters back on the ground at its landing site in Florida.

The second planned launch is a Falcon 9 rocket at 11 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first stage booster on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said this will be the 12th flight for the booster which has previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and seven Starlink missions.

Channel 9 will monitor both planned rocket launches and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

