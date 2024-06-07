CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space is getting ready to launch another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Space Coast Friday night.

Friday’s Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 8 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup opportunities available until 10:10 p.m. with additional opportunities available on Saturday, June 8 starting at 7:47 p.m. if needed.

This is the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 11 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink satellites provide broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

