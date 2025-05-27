SpaceX prepares mega rocket for Starship’s ninth flight test

BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX is counting down to another flight test of its giant Starship rocket.

The company is aiming for Tuesday night for the ninth test of the most powerful rocket ever built.

The spacecraft went through two explosive mishaps earlier this year, causing debris to rain down over the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

The FAA said regarding the upcoming test, SpaceX has met all safety, environmental, and licensing requirements and has cleared the May 27 test launch.

The launch is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Starship and Super Heavy moved to the launch pad at Starbase for our ninth flight test pic.twitter.com/e27LnIcRSE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2025

