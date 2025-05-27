Local

SpaceX prepares mega rocket for Starship’s ninth flight test

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SpaceX Starship SpaceX Super Heavy rocket set for 9th flight test of Starship in Texas. (SpaceX)
BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX is counting down to another flight test of its giant Starship rocket.

The company is aiming for Tuesday night for the ninth test of the most powerful rocket ever built.

The spacecraft went through two explosive mishaps earlier this year, causing debris to rain down over the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

The FAA said regarding the upcoming test, SpaceX has met all safety, environmental, and licensing requirements and has cleared the May 27 test launch.

The launch is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

