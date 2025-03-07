ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX crews are reviewing the data from Thursday night’s launch of its Starship mega-rocket, which ended in a midair explosion.

It was the second time in a row that a Starship launch ended in destroying the spacecraft.

SpaceX Starship rocket launch ends with another explosion

Video shows a shower of rocket debris burning up in the lower atmosphere over the Caribbean after launching from Texas.

The 403-foot rocket spun out of control 90 miles up, sending flaming debris streaking across skies in South Florida and the Bahamas.

Because of that, the FAA issued a temporary ground stop at several airports, including Orlando International Airport.

This was the 8th test flight for Starship, and the same thing happened during the 7th flight.

NASA is counting on Starship to land astronauts on the Moon.

SpaceX called the explosion a learning opportunity, but experts warn safety fixes are critical.

The company plans to bring Starship launches to Florida’s Space Coast eventually.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group