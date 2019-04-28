SpaceX readies for early morning launch Wednesday at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to launch thousands of pounds of supplies, research equipment and hardware to the International Space Station early Wednesday.
The launch announcement comes after SpaceX completed a static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday.
The rocket is set to blast off at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 3:59 a.m.
This launch will mark SpaceX’s 17th mission under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract to send cargo to the International Space Station.
WFTV will share coverage of the launch if it happens on Wednesday on Eyewitness News This Morning.
Launch Update 🚀 NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Wednesday, May 1 at 3:59 a.m. EDT for the #CRS17 mission. https://t.co/wq9zJiTfMH pic.twitter.com/39dpJdtzwR— Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) April 27, 2019
.@SpaceX is now targeting May 1 at 3:59am ET for the next cargo launch to the @Space_Station. Onboard will be more than 5,500 pounds of @ISS_Research, supplies and hardware for crew members living and working on our orbiting outpost. Details: https://t.co/u61I4ZUXKJ pic.twitter.com/XadASrEpxf— NASA (@NASA) April 27, 2019
Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete—targeting May 1 launch from Pad 40 in Florida for Dragon’s seventeenth mission to the @Space_Station— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 27, 2019
