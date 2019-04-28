  • SpaceX readies for early morning launch Wednesday at Cape Canaveral

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to launch thousands of pounds of supplies, research equipment and hardware to the International Space Station early Wednesday.

    The launch announcement comes after SpaceX completed a static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday.

    Related Headlines

    The rocket is set to blast off at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 3:59 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

    This launch will mark SpaceX’s 17th mission under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract to send cargo to the International Space Station.

    WFTV will share coverage of the launch if it happens on Wednesday on Eyewitness News This Morning.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories