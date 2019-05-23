SpaceX readies launch of 60 Starlink satellites at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is expected to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 satellites as part of their Starlink mission on Thursday.
Officials with SpaceX said they have created the satellite constellation system Starlink, with the goal to provide broadband internet service worldwide.
The expected launch comes after SpaceX postponed the mission twice, citing upper-level winds in one and to update satellite software in another.
Thursday's launch window opens at 10:30 p.m. and closes at midnight.
