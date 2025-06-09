SpaceX set for AX-4 crewed launch to International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is counting down to the launch of the Axiom-4 mission from the Kennedy Space Center.

Crews moved a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule into the upright position on Sunday.

The fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station is set to launch tomorrow morning at 8:22.

Teams cleared the mission on Sunday after a full launch rehearsal and a static fire test.

The four-person crew will spend up to 14 days docked at the ISS.

SpaceX said the crew will conduct more than 60 scientific experiments and demonstrations, including human research and Earth observation.

If Tuesday’s launch is delayed, another opportunity will be open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to launch the rocket’s first-stage booster at its landing site in Florida.

The ground landing will create a sonic boom that could be heard by people throughout Central Florida.

