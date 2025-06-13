WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida

Local

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.

The rocket took off at 11:29 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is in support of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation.

SpaceX said this launch was the 21st flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission.

The booster has previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, USSF-124, Bluebird 1-5, and 16 Starlink missions.

After the launch, SpaceX once again landed the booster on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

