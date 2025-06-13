WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.

The rocket took off at 11:29 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

WATCH THE FULL LAUNCH BROADCAST HERE:

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/JNJDPkopNJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2025

The launch is in support of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation.

SpaceX said this launch was the 21st flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission.

The booster has previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, USSF-124, Bluebird 1-5, and 16 Starlink missions.

After the launch, SpaceX once again landed the booster on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group