SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Friday from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

The company is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket around 5:10 p.m. on Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch will mark the 34th flight for the first-stage booster being used in the mission.

SpaceX said the rocket booster has previously supported various cargo, crew and satellite missions for both commercial and international partners.

Following the launch, SpaceX plans to once again land the booster on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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