WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket took off at 7:56 a.m.

Watch the full launch broadcast here:

Watch Falcon 9 launch 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/4N8wX7TcGv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 3, 2025

The launch continues SpaceX’s efforts to expand its Starlink satellite network, aiming to provide global internet coverage.

The launch was carried out by a Falcon 9 rocket, marking the 14th flight for the first-stage booster, which has previously supported missions such as Crew-8 and Polaris Dawn.

SpaceX landed the rocket’s first-stage booster again after launch on its droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” in the Atlantic Ocean.

