CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for Tuesday night at 11:02 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites will blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This is the third flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched the Crew-7 and CRS-29 missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup opportunities are available until 2:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

