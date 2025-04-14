Local

SpaceX set to launch another Starlink Satellites

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
SpaceX Starlink launch SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Wednesday night. (SpaceX)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for another Falcon 9 launch from Florida’s coast overnight Monday, April 14, 2025.

The rocket carrying 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is set to liftoff at midnight with backup opportunities until 1:59 a.m.

If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Monday starting at 9:33 p.m.

