SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Monday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — SpaceX crews are planning to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Monday.

The launch is currently set for 6:58 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket is looking to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

