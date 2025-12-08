SpaceX set for Monday Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are planning to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Monday.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch around 4:14 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission aims to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

This mission marks the 32nd flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported a variety of missions including CRS-22, Crew-3, and 20 Starlink launches.

After launch, the booster aims to land on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned rocket launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

