At 7:53: SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites at 7:53 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup launch opportunities are also available until 9:33 a.m.

Up next, teams are targeting a Falcon 9 launch of 24 @Starlink satellites from pad 40 in Florida early Thursday morning → https://t.co/1p8Q6sy553 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 14, 2024

SpaceX said this will be the 18th flight for the first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX said the booster has previously launched mPOWER-C, OneWeb2, Intelsat 40e, Digital Globe 2, Turksat-6A, Eutelsat 36X, Ovzon-3, CRS-26, and nine Starlink missions.

SpaceX plans to land the booster on its drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean about seven and a half minutes after the launch.

