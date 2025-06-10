SpaceX set for Tuesday morning rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday morning from Florida.

The launch is set for 9:05 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch aims to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

If the launch is delayed on Tuesday, additional opportunities are available on Wednesday, starting at 8:36 a.m.

SpaceX said this will be the 12th launch for the rocket’s first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-8, Polaris Dawn, CRS-31, Astranis: From One to Many, IM-2, and six Starlink missions.

SpaceX plans to land the booster again after the launch on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

