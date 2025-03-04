SpaceX sets new launch date for Starship’s 8th flight test

BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX said it will try again on Wednesday to launch its Starship spacecraft from Texas.

The company on Monday hoped to launch its Super Heavy rocket that will send Starship into space, but called a scrub.

When the mission finally does get underway, it will mark the giant rocket’s eighth flight test.

SpaceX would like things will go better on this mission.

In mid-January, Starship’s seventh flight test exploded over the Caribbean, causing debris to rain down near Turks and Caicos.

But SpaceX has noted upgrades made over the past several weeks.

“After completing the investigation into the loss of Starship early on its seventh flight test, several hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability of the upper stage,” the company said on its official website.

READ: DeSantis welcomes future SpaceX Starship mega rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast

The upcoming flight will follow a similar path.

Liftoff on March 5 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to catch and recover its Super Heavy booster.

To learn more about Starship’s upcoming eighth flight test, click HERE.

Now targeting to launch Starship's eighth flight test as soon as Wednesday, March 5 → https://t.co/alyJTRtOIP pic.twitter.com/4U1zIl3QrH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 4, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group