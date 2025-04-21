SpaceX successfully launches supplies, experiments to International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched supplies and experiments into space on Monday.

The launch occurred at 4:15 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

This is SpaceX’s 32nd mission contracted through NASA to resupply the International Space Station.

Watch Falcon 9 launch Dragon to the @Space_Station https://t.co/Ai3Fkks45c — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 21, 2025

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is delivering over 6,000 pounds of supplies and experiments.

After departing from Florida, the first stage of the rocket returned to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX also plans to launch and land another rocket on Monday.

The second launch, to support the Bandwagon-3 mission, is set for 8:48 p.m.

The second launch, to support the Bandwagon-3 mission, is set for 8:48 p.m.

