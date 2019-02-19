SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral this week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Central Florida is expected get a show lighting up the night sky this week.
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening.
The rocket will launch Nusantara Satu, a communication satellite for Indonesia, a commercial moon lander and small satellites.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will hold a viewing party for the launch with commentary from experts and access to some of the visitor complex’s exhibits and attractions. Click here for ticket and traffic information.
The launch window opens Thursday at 8:45 p.m.
Next @SpaceX #Falcon9 launch is scheduled for Thursday evening. A few cumulus clouds in the area notwithstanding, the launch weather looks great! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/GAjtsYvPxn— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) February 19, 2019
Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete—targeting February 21 launch of Nusantara Satu from Pad 40 in Florida.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2019
SpaceX is targeting Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8:45 p.m. for the #Falcon9 Nusantara Satu launch from SLC-40. 🚀— Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) February 19, 2019
Join us for a spectacular night launch at #KennedySpaceCenter Visitor Complex! Launch viewing opportunities are now available for purchase at https://t.co/xsxh2epekv. pic.twitter.com/ugBqhPsjGw
