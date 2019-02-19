  • SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral this week

    By: Kevin Williams

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Central Florida is expected get a show lighting up the night sky this week.

    SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening.

    The rocket will launch Nusantara Satu, a communication satellite for Indonesia, a commercial moon lander and small satellites.

    The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will hold a viewing party for the launch with commentary from experts and access to some of the visitor complex’s exhibits and attractions. Click here for ticket and traffic information.

    The launch window opens Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

