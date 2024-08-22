SpaceX updates plans for upcoming crewed ‘Polaris Dawn’ mission at KSC

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has released an update about its next crewed launch.

The private “Polaris Dawn” mission was set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center as early as Monday.

But the company said it will now aim for liftoff one day later, on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

SpaceX said the slight change will give teams more time for pre-flight checkouts.

The mission will send four private astronauts to an altitude higher than any previous Crew Dragon has flown.

They will also attempt the first private spacewalk.

