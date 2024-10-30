SPCA of Brevard reduces animal intake and lays off employees over financial strains

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The SPCA of Brevard says it is facing tough times and is calling on the community for support.

Due to financial strains, they’re reducing animal intake by 50%.

The nonprofit also had to lay off some of its animal care team.

They’re asking supporters to shop or donate at their thrift stores or become “monthly heroes” with a small donation to help keep their mission going.

More information on the SPCA of Brevard can be found here.

©2024 Cox Media Group