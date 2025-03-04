CLERMONT, Fla. — Clayton Gage from Brevard County and Chris Nikic from Seminole County were recently inducted into Special Olympics Florida, along with six other new members who champion the principles of inclusion and acceptance.

The inductees are athletes, coaches, and volunteers who embody the spirit of Special Olympics Florida. They are individuals who lift up those around them and carry Special Olympics Florida’s message throughout the state.

Special Olympics Florida Hall of Fame recently inducted two local residents Here are the names of the new members. Front row, kneeling: Marlynne Stutzman. Back row, left-to-right: Chris Nikic, Clayton Gage, Ron Fulop, Hope Jacobson, Paul Sallarulo. Please reach out if you would like additional photos. (Special Olympics Florida /Special Olympics Florida)

“The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is made up of some truly exceptional individuals – people who have made tremendous contributions to our mission, to the greater community, and to people with intellectual disabilities everywhere,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock.

In November 2020, Nikic made history by becoming the first person with Down syndrome to complete a full IRONMAN® race. Since then, he’s run multiple marathons – including the New York City and Boston races – and captured two gold medals at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

For more than 30 years, Gage has been an indispensable ambassador for the Special Olympics movement. A multi-sport athlete, he regularly shares our mission and story in the community.

Wheelock continues, “We are thrilled to recognize their achievements and so grateful to have them as part of the Special Olympics Florida team.”

