A spectacular win! Orange County woman wins $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman is a millionaire after winning $1 million from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Syalon Britten, of Ocoee, claimed the $1 million top prize after purchasing her ticket from Discount Beverages & Smoke, located at 207 US Highway 441/27 in Lady Lake.

The 46-year-old chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million and is filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

Scratch-off games made up 74% of ticket sales in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $19.80 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund and are responsible for contributing more than $48 billion to enhance education and sending more than one million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Additionally, since its inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes, creating 2,283 millionaires.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $98.6 billion in prizes and made more than 4,200 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

