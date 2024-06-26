Speeding driver destroys three cars, owners ask for safety upgrades

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Vicky Saxbury surveyed the wreckage in front of her Alpine Street home. The mangled metal mess that should’ve been the three cars belonging to her family. The skid marks showing how far each car was thrown from the spot it had been parked in.

“We have no vehicles, we’re stuck,” Saxbury said. “No way to doctors, grocery store, nothing.”

Earlier this month, a pickup truck driven by teenagers smashed into the Saxbury’s property, which sits on a slight bend in the road.

A security camera mounted on a neighbor’s house captured the truck revving its engine as it flew by before the driver appeared to realize what was in front of them.

Just like a movie, squealing tires could be heard in the footage before the sound of smashing and breaking glass.

Saxbury said it was the fourth or fifth time someone missed the curve since they moved to their lot. The driver was uninsured, leaving them with a $23,000 estimated loss by an insurance agent.

It’s also left her with another round of phone calls to police asking if enhancements can be made to the road, such as the installation of speed bumps or a barrier, so no one plows into her home upon missing the curve.

“I have grand baby that stays with me. It’s just scary,” Saxbury said. “They agree that it’s a problem, needs to be done, but they told me to call City Hall. When I call City Hall, they tell me that it’s a county problem, it’s not their problem.”

Mascotte City Manager Annamarie Reno called safety a top priority.

“This is the first I am hearing of the concern,” she wrote in an emailed response to WFTV. “If an issue exists, we will work with the police department and other city staff to address the matter promptly.”

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the truck was cited for leaving the scene on foot before returning to speak to troopers. Neither he nor passengers were able to explain why the crash happened.

“The speeding is getting worse,” Saxbury said. “You can ask any of these neighbors or anybody they all agree. Everybody else is scared too.”

