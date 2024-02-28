Spend the summer under the sun; Volusia County Beach Patrol is hosting lifeguard tryouts

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Patrol will host tryouts for part-time lifeguards this upcoming weekend.

Residents who wish to participate must attend one of the 2024 tryouts and the Volusia County Beach Safety’s lifeguard recruit class.

The tryouts will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ormond Beach YMCA on Saturday.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old on or before June 1.

Participants must all attend a 44-hour Emergency Medical Responder class and CPR course or provide some proof of equivalence.

After passing all certification classes, lifeguards will qualify for a $750 sign-on bonus plus an additional one thousand dollar bonus for those who commit to a specified number of days for the busy beach season.

Click here for more information about the lifeguard tryouts.

The official 2024 Recruit Flyer is hot off the press! Starting pay is now $17 per hour. We’re also offering bonuses for new AND returning guards! Come work with the best; it’s going to be a great summer! Learn more at https://t.co/RdHzBvfjQV. pic.twitter.com/QOiIwFe0GD — Volusia Beaches (@VolusiaBeach) January 9, 2024

