‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert’ swings into the Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Continuing Dr. Phillips Center’s film and live experience programming, an electric performance of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert” is swinging its way to Orlando.

The animated Spidey films are wildly popular, due largely in part to their groundbreaking soundtracks praised for their innovative fusion of orchestral and electronic elements alongside scratch DJ techniques.

The upcoming show will play the animated movie on a big screen while a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists will be performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live.

The extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists.

The show will be held at the Walt Disney Theater on Sep. 7, with two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information and tickets.

