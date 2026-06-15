Spooky Awards 2026: Submissions now open for Halloween industry recognition

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Halloween & Costume Association is accepting submissions for its 2026 Spooky Awards.

The awards recognize products in the Halloween industry, including costumes, accessories, décor, makeup and masks.

Submissions opened Monday and will be accepted through July 27.

The competition is open to Halloween product manufacturers, including both Halloween & Costume Association members and non-members.

“The Spooky Awards were created to celebrate the incredible creativity and innovation that make the Halloween industry so unique,” Michele Boylstein, executive director of the Halloween & Costume Association, said in a news release.

Entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts based on innovation, marketability, trendsetting potential, appeal and usefulness.

Spooky Awards 2026 The competition is open to Halloween product manufacturers, including both Halloween & Costume Association members and non-members.

Award categories include accessories, adult costumes, children’s costumes, licensed costumes, non-character costumes, décor, makeup, masks and most innovative products.

Finalists are expected to be announced around Sept. 25.

Winners will be revealed during the 2027 Halloween & Party Expo in New Orleans.

For more information, visit the Halloween & Costume Association’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group