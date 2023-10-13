Spruce Creek High School remains closed Friday due to power outage

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A blown transformer at Spruce Creek High School is giving students and staff another day off from school.

The early morning power issue prompted district officials to canceled classes at the campus Thursday.

By afternoon, Volusia County Schools provided Spruce Creek parents and students with an update on the outage, saying Florida Power & Light would not have temporary repairs in place until Friday evening at the earliest.

READ: NWS confirms EF2 tornado moved through Palm Coast damaging homes, cars

As a result, Spruce Creek High School will be closed again on Friday, Oct. 13.

Spruce Creek High School FILE PHOTO: Spruce Creek High School

The district said classes will not resume until Tuesday, Oct. 17, since Monday is a student holiday.

However, teachers should report to campus on Monday for teacher duty day.

SEE: Storm damage from across Florida

Early this morning, a transformer blew, causing equipment failure. Florida Power and Light has been on site since 5 a.m. and has determined that the earliest temporary fix for the outage is tomorrow evening. As such, there will be no classes again tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 13. pic.twitter.com/GbLleRZMVL — Spruce Creek High (@GreatDay2BAHawk) October 12, 2023

Officials said air conditioning at the school will be in working order upon staff’s return.

Spruce Creek High athletic events scheduled to take place at other campuses on Friday will continue as planned.

READ: Israel-Hamas War: How to talk to your children about what is going on in Israel

The district also acknowledged that the academic quarter concludes this week and said that it will still post students’ grades on Monday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group